Baldur's Gate 3's first major patch will have over 1000 fixes, with requested features coming next

"We are listening to suggestions."

Baldur's Gate 3 character looks over the city
Image credit: Larian Studios
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Larian Studio's first major patch for Baldur's Gate 3 will have over one thousand "fixes and tweaks", studio CEO and game director Swen Vincke has said.

Larian has already released three hotfixes for the game which have addressed around 700 issues in total, including a save-preventing bug and unsolicited dick clips.

Larian previously told Eurogamer that the game's Patch 1 will include the missing credits for translators.

Before Patch 1 is rolled out, Larian is planning to release its fourth hotfix. Vincke didn't mention a timeline for these patches, though it shouldn't be too long before hotfix four is released.

Vincke thanked players for providing feedback since the game's full release on 3rd August. "Our focus right now is fixing any issues you report," Vincke wrote, "but we are listening to suggestions."

After all this, the game's major second patch "will already incorporate some requests" he further stated, hopefully referring to the ability to change your character's appearance mid-game.

We've got a number of tips for beginners to DND to help start your Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough, and a list of combat mods to help tip those dice rolls in your favour. There's also mods available if you're interested in solo-ing Baldur's Gate 3 which take inspiration from another of Larian's RPGs, Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Comments
