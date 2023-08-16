Baldur's Gate 3 preloads start for PlayStation 5 on 31st August

Don't worry PS5 owners, you too get some preload news today! Developer Larian has revealed that Baldur's Gate 3 preloads will begin for the console on 31st August. Additionally, the studio has now release Hotfix #4 for PC players, meaning everybody'll soon be able to enjoy the stupendous CRPG a little more bug-free.

Starting with preloads, the exact date when PlayStation 5 users can start cramming Baldur's Gate 3 onto their SSDs depends on the version they've pre-purchased. Those who've opted for the Digital Deluxe Edition can start clogging their internet pipe from 5pm BST on 31st August, ahead of the game's early access launch on 2nd September.

Owners of the standard edition, meanwhile, can begin preloading Baldur's Gate 3 (which weighs in at around 122GB on PC, so it's not an insignificant download) from 4th September at 5pm BST, 48 hours before its 6th September general release.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Why Baldur's Gate 3 is perfect for Dungeons & Dragons newcomers.Watch on YouTube

And yes, PS5 owners will be able to enjoy full fruits of Larian's ongoing post-PC-launch bug fixing efforts (and hopefully mid-game character customisation in the not-too-distant future too), which continue today with the release of Hotfix #4 for Bladur's Gate 3.

Alas, it's not a particularly memorable one this time around - certainly no mention of wayward wangs or knicker-less gnome sorcerers - but fixes are fixes, and this time we get remedies for the likes of companions refusing to wake up and breaking Long Rests, plus certain instances where players were unable to load their save games. Full patch notes are here.

Baldur's Gate 3 has, of course, done very well for itself since launching at the start of the month. It saw a whopping 850,000 concurrent players on Steam this past weekend, and, according to review-aggregate site Metacritic, is now the best-reviewed game of 2023.

After much adventure time in Baldur's Gate 3, Eurogamer contributor Ruth Cassidy has now shared her verdict on Larian's mighty CRPG epic, calling it a critical success, albeit one with some critical failures along the way in their 4/5 review.