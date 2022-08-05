If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kirby's 30th anniversary concert will be livestreamed next week

Will the support act be The Deedly Dees?
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan
Published on
Kirby's 30th Anniversary Music Fest.

More information has been released regarding Kirby's 30th anniversary live concert, and how fans outside of Japan can take their seat remotely.

First announced in March, the concert will be held at Tokyo Garden Theatre on 11th August at 6pm local time in Japan.

For UK fans that's 10am, and you'll be able to stream it via YouTube and start your Thursday off with some Grammy-worthy tunes.

Watch a behind-the-scenes trailer of preparations for the concert.

The official website for the celebration concert teases "original medleys of songs from past titles in the series" guaranteed to take you on a trip down memory lane. Kirby will also be joining in the fun himself, and you'll be able to see him enjoying the programme on a large LED monitor.

For anyone who won't be able to watch the concert live, the livestream will be archived and uploaded at a later date available for replay.

There's also some cute phone wallpapers you can download from the Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest website, featuring Kirby, Meta Knight and others geared up for the concert.

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

