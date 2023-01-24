If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Journey to the Savage Planet heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in February

With 4K support, new ads, and more.

505 Games has announced silly sci-fi adventure Journey to the Savage Planet is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 14th February in a new Employee of the Month Edition, introducing 4K support, a smattering of new content, and more.

Journey to the Savage Planet, developed by Typhoon Studios (now Racoon Logic), launched to much acclaim in 2021, with Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake calling it a "genuinely funny toybox to explore" in her Recommended review.

505's newly announced Employee of the Month Edition will bundle up Journey to the Savage Planet's base game and Hot Garbage DLC, and throw in a range of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S exclusive features too.

Journey to the Savage Planet initially released in 2021.

There's 4K support running at 60fps for "high-end consoles" (30 fps on Xbox series S), plus new comedic in-game ads, new videos from Kindred Technologies' CEO Martin Tweed, plus a selection of new photo mode filters and frames.

Anyone that already owns the PS4 or Xbox One version of Journey to the Savage Planet can upgrade to the Employee of the Month Edition on their respective platform for free when it releases next month, even if they haven't purchased the Hot Garbage DLC.

A few additional details - including confirmation the upgrade won't be available on PC - can be found in 505's announcement FAQ.

Tagged With
