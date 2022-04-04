Outer Wilds leads PlayStation Now’s games for April

Those who subscribe to PlayStation Now will be able to get their hands on Mobius Digital's Outer Wilds this month.

Also coming to the service are WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Journey to the Savage Planet and Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

These games will all be available on the service from tomorrow (5th April).

In Outer Wilds, players will enter an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop.

Eurogamer gave Outer Wilds a recommended badge on its release, with Edwin calling it a "mesmerising adventure."

Then, in WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, PS Now subscribers will be able to take on the fast-paced world of off-road racing (maybe something for those taking a step back from the controversial Gran Turismo 7).

Meanwhile, in Journey to the Savage Planet, users will be able to explore (and try to survive) a "charming and hilariously chaotic alien world". This can be done on one’s own, or with the aid of a fellow explorer through online co-op.

Finally, in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, players will take on the mantle of Cahal, an eco-terrorist werewolf who has been banished from his pack.

Last week, Sony unveiled its outline for its new PlayStation subscription service. In the wake of this announcement, Sony has quietly removed the offer for PS Now that allowed users to purchase a year's long subscription.