Jet-Set-Radio-like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk hits PlayStation and Xbox in September

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the heavily Jet-Set-Radio-inspired adventure from developer Team Reptile, launches for PlayStation and Xbox on 1st September, two weeks after Switch and PC.

As a mere glimpse will confirm, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk pays homage and then some to Sega's beloved Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio, sporting an immediately familiar cell-shaded aesthetic as players skate, skateboard, and cycle through the futuristic streets of New Amsterdam, dodging militarised police, spraying graffiti, and facing off against other crews.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk's New Amsterdam features five main boroughs to explore, and players can make use of a "unique environment based trick system" that includes combos and boost tricks as they roam. Additionally, there're new crew members to recruit along the way, plus a composer line-up including Hideki Naganuma, who wrote Jet Set Radio's soundtrack.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Official Special Trailer.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk costs $39.99 USD and will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S from 1st September, putting its launch a few weeks after the Switch and PC versions, which were both recently confirmed to be arriving on 18th August.

While Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is perhaps the closest thing to a new Jet Set Radio game fans have seen since Jet Set Radio Future launched for Xbox in 2002, rumours suggest an official new entry in the series - described as a "big-budget reboot" - is currently in the works at Sega, alongside a similar reboot for Dreamcast classic Crazy Taxi.