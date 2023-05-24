Intel's Arc A750 graphics card is only $200 at Newegg

We've had to deal with excessively high GPU prices for years now, for a number of reasons, but thankfully they're now starting to come down which makes building or upgrading a PC more affordable.

One factor into these price drops is the added competition in the GPU space thanks to Intel's Arc series of mid-range graphics cards. While there were some teething issues at launch, the Arc GPUs now offer excellent value for gamers looking to build affordable PCs for 1080p gaming.

Right now the Intel Arc A750 GPU is only $200 on Newegg in the US, $50 off its previous lowest price:

This is a really good deal if you're looking for a GPU that can handle 1080p gaming with a relatively modern motherboard that supports the Resizeable BAR feature. You'll need that Resizeable BAR feature on your motherboard to get the best out of this GPU, because it was built around the feature, so without it performance can be pretty bad.

You should be able to enable Resizeable BAR on either an AMD or Intel 400-series or later motherboards, such as AMD B450/X470 and later, and Intel Z490/H470/B460 and later. If you do then you'll get great performance in DirectX 12 titles (Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus), while DX9 and DX11 titles (CS:GO, League of Legends) will perform a bit worse- but that has improved a lot with the latest Intel GPU drivers.

Specs-wise the Arc A750 is an 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6 card with a core clock of 2050MHz, 1 x HDMI 2.1 and 3 x DisplayPort 2.0, 1 x 6-Pin + 1 x 8-Pin power connector slots, and Intel recommends a 550W power supply to keep it all going.

If you do snap up this deal, you're also encouraging Intel to keep making GPUs and more competition in the GPU space which should keep AMD and Nvidia on their toes.

If you want to know when there are more deals on PC components like GPUs and CPUs, or find out when and where you can buy the latest graphics cards, SSDs, and more, follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account and follow the deals topic using the button underneath this article.