Eurogamer Newscast: In a year short on Sony and Microsoft exclusives, is this the Switch's best yet?

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast - also available in audio form! - it's all about Nintendo Switch, which is quietly having yet another brilliant year.

The last few days have seen confirmation of a new Kirby game and a Bayonetta 3 release date (finally!), adding to a solid year so far and a strong end to 2022 which will also see the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3, Mario Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It's a bumper crop - especially compared to this year's lack of first-party launches on PlayStation and - most of all - Xbox.

At the same time, the way Nintendo is detailing these games is changing. Notably, there's been no big E3 week Nintendo Direct this year, as the company keeps information on Zelda and Metroid under wraps. Is this leading to an even bigger 2023 - perhaps with new Switch hardware too? Eurogamer's Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale and Ishraq Subhan discuss.

