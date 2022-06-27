Impressive The Simpsons: Hit & Run fan remake re-emerges, and it's going open world

Work has begun again on an eye-catching fan remake of cult classic The Simpsons: Hit & Run - now with a round of impressive new features.

A fresh video detailing work on the project has revealed the remake's newly-stitched-together open world, and promises further additions in future - such as improvements to the game's vehicles, the addition of online multiplayer, a quest system and revamped graphics.

The project's re-emergence now is a little surprising, since an earlier version was previously pulled offline from creator Reuben "Reubs" Ward's Patreon to avoid getting into any potential legal issues.

The Simpsons Hit & Run previously divided Springfield into several separate levels - no more.

Perhaps in response to this, the new video begins with a statement the project is now simply "for entertainment purposes" and "will never be made available to download", so you won't be able to try it for yourself.

Ward does however spend a portion of his video detailing his own narrative quest and dialogue editor, which he is selling separately.

Cast your mind back to last summer, and Ward was showing off an earlier version of The Simpsons Hit & Run - back then, more of a straight remake.

As with the newer remake, the project was being remade using Unreal Engine 5 - and even attracted praise from the original game's lead designer.

"Amazing what you accomplished!" Hit & Run lead designer Joe McGinn said at the time. "Really gives a taste of what a full modern remaster could be. Impressive work!"

Future updates to the project are set to be published to Ward's YouTube channel, and detail further work on the game - that is, unless Disney's lawyers step in.