Immortal Empires is now available for free for all Warhammer 3 players

Good news, Warhammer fans – Immortal Empires is now available to "all owners" of Total War: Warhammer 3.

To mark the game's first anniversary, players can now work through the "world-spanning campaign mode" at no extra cost. Up until now, you had to own all three Total War: Warhammer games to access Immortal Empires.

Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires Launch Trailer

You'll find the new content once you update to Patch 2.4. It includes Legendary Lords, gameplay mechanics, war units, campaign maps and "much more from across the trilogy into one colossal mode spread across the vast Warhammer world".

"We can't wait to welcome more players into the globe-trotting chaos that is Immortal Empires as part of our one-year anniversary celebrations," said game director, Richard Aldridge. "It has been a difficult challenge for the team to overcome but we're delighted to make the mode easier to access at the start of our exciting DLC journey."

We also got a little breakdown of exactly what's been occupying Warhammer 3 players since launch, too, courtesy of this nifty infographic. So far, we've clocked up 11,358,771 Realms of Chaos campaigns, and collectively played for 41,556,064 hours - that's 4743 years.

Interestingly, it looks like the most-played Legendary Lord is Tzarina Kararin (Kislev), and the Vampire Counts race is the "most successful". So there you have it.

Creative Assembly recently reached out to Total War: Warhammer 3 fans, promising that details about "new content" are on the way.

Aldridge opened up about "why we are where we are" in a new video update, and gave a brief - but frank - assessment of the team's progress to date, as well as revealed that we'll find out more about the studio's post-launch content in April 2023.