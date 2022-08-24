Save 5 per cent on Total War: Warhammer games and DLC at Fanatical

The final entry into the Total War: Warhammer series was released in February 2022, and now Total War: Warhammer 3 has received its second major DLC- Champions of Chaos.

Champions of Chaos released yesterday and adds four new playable Legendary Lords to Total War: Warhammer 3, usable in both the Realm of Chaos and Immortal Empires campaigns.

Whether you're a seasoned Total War veteran ready to play the new DLC, or you want to try any of the games for the first time, you're in luck because Fanatical has discounts on every Total War: Warhammer game and DLC right now.

If you're looking to start the Total War: Warhammer adventure then the first game is nearly 80 per cent off, down to £9/$13. Warhammer 2 is 71 per cent off down to £12/$18, and Warhammer 3 has a quarter of its price knocked off, down to £38/$45.

To sweeten the deal, Fanatical is offering an extra 5 per cent off selected Total War: Warhammer purchases when you make when you use the code "IMMORTAL5" at checkout. This code unfortunately doesn't apply to the Champions of Chaos DLC, but that does already have a 25 per cent discount anyway so you can play it for less than £10/$12.

There's various discounts on every DLC for Total War: Warhammer 1 and 2 as well, so now is a great time to grab any you might have missed out on in the past. I'd recommend grabbing all the DLC for whichever game you are getting, as they add a lot of replayability. You can see Fanatical's full catalogue of Total War: Warhammer games and DLC here.

The discount code 'IMMORTAL5' will work until 6pm (BST) on the 29th of August, while the individual discounts on games and DLC end in seven days so make the most of those savings while you can.

If you've played Total War: Warhammer 3 already and want to play 2 as well, you'll be best off getting both the first game as well because you need to have ownership of both games to play the Mortal Empires campaign in the second game, which is considered the best part as you can play as lots of different factions.

Lots of savings to be had on lots of Warhammer content. If you're planning on getting a big haul of games and DLC, you might want to think about upgrading your PC storage- Warhammer 3 is over 100GB alone! Digital Foundry has a great gaming SSDs guide that can help you out. You can also find more deals by following the Jelly Deals Twitter, where we keep you posted on the latest game deals as well as discounts on consoles, accessories and more.