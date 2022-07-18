If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fans think official Total War: Warhammer 3 video leaks DLC factions

Orcward.
Tom Phillips
Eagle-eyed fans have spotted four unannounced factions in an official Total War: Warhammer 3 developer video released by Creative Assembly.

Skip to the 9:50 mark in the video below and you'll hear the studio team discussing victory conditions, and see an exhaustive list of factions noted under the heading "Domination Campaign Victory".

Intriguingly, this list includes four factions new to the Total War: Warhammer series and unannounced so far. These, fans reckon, are likely candidates for DLC in future.

As listed by NME, those four factions are: The Ecstatic Legions, The Fecundites, Legion of the Gorequeen and Puppets of Misrule.

To me, untrained in all things fantasy Warhammer, they sound a lot like bands from day two of a regional metal festival. But fans are already lining up the names with existing characters.

We've contacted Creative Assembly for comment.

Our resident Total War fan Chris Tapsell has described the game as "a thrilling, exhausting mosh pit of strategy".

"Warhammer 3 is Creative Assembly's most maximalist, chaotic, and arguably best game to date," Chris wrote in our Total War: Warhammer 3 review. "But it'll ask a lot of you in return."

