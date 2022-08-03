Get The Ascent and A Plague Tale: Innocence in the August Humble Choice bundle

If you're looking for a new PC game to play but don't want to spend lots of money to do so, Humble is always a good place to visit. Their range of discounted games is massive, and their Humble Bundles offer excellent value on select games, books and software.

If you're a regular user of Humble, or like the idea of getting a few new games to play every month for less than a tenner, then a Humble Choice membership might be what you're looking for.

Humble Choice costs £8.99/ $11.99 a month or £98/ $129 for the annual plan (which comes to about £8.17/ $10.75 a month), and when you sign up, you'll be able to claim eight games straight away. The Humble Choice games for August include: The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. If a future month doesn't have any games you fancy playing, you can cancel or skip a month's subscription at any time.

Another benefit to being a Humble Choice member is that you get a further 20 percent discount on every game in the Humble Store. That means you can get Elden Ring for £40, Deep Rock Galactic for £20, or get The Quarry for just £32.

If you're a Humble Choice member you'll also get access to the Humble Games collection, which is a curated free library of games that you can play whenever you want. Humble has their own PC app that you can download for free which lets you play games from the Humble Vault including Into the Pit and Getting Over It, with more games being added over time.

All in all, signing up to Humble Choice is a pretty good deal on its own, providing you lots of value and new games to try every month, and it can help you save even more money down the line if you want to buy a specific game that isn't included in the bundle.

Whether you're subscribing to Humble Choice, buying a bundle or just a single game, you'll be helping out charities at the same time. Every month Humble donates 5 percent of every Choice membership to their chosen charity, last month members helped to donate over US$170,000.00 to Active Minds.

There's also two days left in the Humble Strategy Sale so you can make the most of a Humble Choice subscription there as well.

