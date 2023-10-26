Search Party missions in Super Mario Bros. Wonder ask you to find five Wonder Tokens to reveal a Wonder Seed - essential for unlocking new areas. Puzzling Park in World 2 is a particlarly tricky one involving hidden platforms, a Wonder token hidden in the background of the stage and a sneaky drop that looks like it ought to be deadly.

The level is quicker if you can invite some friends along to help, but it's perfectly doable solo. We recommend playing as Toad for his ability to see one particularly fiendish hidden block at the end of the level. The Wall-Climb Jump badge comes in handy too. Before we get there, let's open our guide to finding every Wonder Token in Puzzling Park with the easiest Token of them all.

Hop along the bridge to reveal two hidden platforms and pick up your reward at the top. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Nintendo

How to get every Wonder Token and the Wonder Seed in Puzzling Park

In the first open space you run into, above the wooden bridge, jump to reveal a series of hidden blocks. Leap onto the newly revealed platform, and jump again a few times to reveal another three blocks. Hop up to the top level to grab your first Wonder Token.

Next, make your way to the platfom under the yellow pipe plopping Mushrooms into the level.

Hop upwards into this pipe and reappear in the background of the level - tada! | Image credit: Eurogamer, Nintendo

Once you've snacked on a Mushroom to become mighty (and stored another one for later), jump upwards into the pipe. You will emerge in the background at the very top right of the level. Head to the right to grab the Wonder Token there and then travel back through the pipe to return to the foreground.

So far so good. The next one is easy too if you know where the hidden block is. Head right to the rightmost edge of the level and drop down to one of the little platforms. Pressing against the right wall, jump to hit a block and reveal a vertical vine. Climb up the vine and jump to the right to get the next Wonder Token.

It took us ages to finally find this invisible vine block but it's worth it to get a delicious Wonder Seed. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Nintendo

Time for a leap of faith. At the bottom right of the level you will find a drop that looks like it should be deadly, but it isn't. In our experience with Mario Wonder so far black shading at the bottom of a drop seems to indicate that it's fatal. In this case there is no shading, so jump on down - wall sliding down to look extra stylish of course!

Pick up another Wonder Token and head left through the pipe to get back to the top of the level.

Toad shows no fear as he boldly claims the fourth Wonder Token. | Image credit: Eurogamer, Nintendo

We've saved the trickiest one for last. On th e second level down, between a gap in the yellow pipes, there is a block that Toad can see. It's easy to spot if you jump around the area pictured below, but the tricky part is actually reaching it.

We ended up equipping the Wall-Climb Jump badge and run-jumping from the tall pipe to the right of the block. If you time it right you can Wall-Climb upwards onto the block and double tap down to ground pound it. Doing so will reveal the last Wonder Token to your left.

Congratulations! | Image credit: Eurogamer, Nintendo

With all Wonder Tokens collected the Wonder Seed will appear back at the start of the level. Head left and jump back up to claim your well earned prize!