Adding friends in Pokémon Sleep will allow you to share your sleep research and progress with friends to motivate them to do the same, or to ignite an extremely competitive sleep contest between you.

Pokémon Sleep tracks your sleep each night and by doing so you're helping Professor Neroli with their research on different Pokémon sleeping styles. With the help of a trusty snoozy Snorlax, you'll attract different Pokémon each night you sleep that are influenced by your own personal sleeping habits.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to add friends in Pokémon Sleep.

How to add friends in Pokémon Sleep

To add friends in Pokémon Sleep, open up your main menu and select the 'Research Community' option here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

You'll then be taken to the 'Research Community' page where you will be notified of any research your friends do. First, however, you need to add some! To do this, select the little plus icon in the top right corner of the screen to be taken to another menu.

On this menu, you will see your QR Code and your own research ID. These are two ways that your friends can add you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

To add friends in Pokémon Sleep, you can scan their 2D code by selecting the 'Scan 2D Code' option to scan their QR Code. You can also select 'Enter Researcher ID' to enter their ID code. Alternatively, you can also select the 'Search via Facebook' to add friends this way.

How to check your friend list in Pokémon Sleep

To check if your friends have been added to your friend list in Pokémon Sleep, head into your main menu and select the 'Research Community' option again. Then, from this page, select the icon in the top right corner with a person next to a few lines. This will take you to your friends list.

Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

Here, you can see any existing friends you have underneath the 'Friends' tab and any pending friend requests under the 'Requests' tab. Remember, you can only have a maximum of 50 friends in Pokémon Sleep at the moment.

How to edit what research you share with friends in Pokémon Sleep

Now, you may not want to share all of your sleep research details with your friends in Pokémon Sleep and that's completely ok! You can edit what research you share with your friends and it's really simple to do.

Head into your main menu and select the 'Research Community' option again. In the bottom right corner of this page, you should see something called 'Sharing Options'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/The Pokémon Company

Select this and a small window will pop up that shows you all of the research options you can share with your friends. Here, you can turn off any research details that you'd rather not share with other people - simply toggle the selector to the right of the research option to 'Off' to do this.

That's everything for adding friends in Pokémon Sleep!