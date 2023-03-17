Hero racer Disney Speedstorm launches in paid Early Access next month

Disney Speedstorm - the hero-based combat racing game inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds - is set to launch in early access next month, on 18th April.

This date kicks off a period of paid early access across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

When its time in early access concludes, Disney Speedstorm will then get its general free-to-play release.

Watch on YouTube Life in the fast lane.

"We're eager for fans to start their engines by joining us on the Disney Speedstorm race tracks throughout early access and battle each other as iconic racers on stunning tracks inspired by Disney and Pixar films," said game manager Aska Suzuki in a press release.

"We can't wait to hear our community's feedback and to work together to create a game that is reactive to the needs and wants of the players as we plan to offer a constantly evolving racing experience."

Those who wish to pre-order can start to do so now across most platforms. Anyone wanting to to pre-order the game on PlayStation, however, will have to wait a few more days, with these pre-orders not kicking off until 20th March.

There are no pre-order options available for Steam, however the developer stated those who purchase a Founder's Pack on Steam during the first week of early access will still receive the exclusive pre-order rewards.

For more information on the various editions of Disney Speedstorm, you can visit the game's site here.

In listening to the feedback from the Closed Beta, we realized we need a bit more time to deliver a polished competitive racing game our team will be proud of. To aid us in our journey, we have decided to allow players to experience the game in Early Access now as Founders. 🏁 — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) March 16, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Disney Speedstorm was delayed towards the end of last year following a closed beta.

"We have been working diligently to craft an amazing racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the exciting magic fans enjoy in their favourite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We want fans to not only be entertained, but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come," the team wrote in December.

"With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customisation offerings, game modes and more."