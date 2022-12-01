If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hero racer Disney Speedstorm delayed into next year

Baloo-hoo.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Mulan and Mickey in Disney Speedstorm

Hero racing game Disney Speedstorm has been delayed into next year.

Revealed at Nintendo's February Direct, the free-to-play game from Gameloft was originally due this year, but will now release in 2023 on PC and consoles.

News of the delay was shared on Twitter in a message to fans.

Watch on YouTube
Disney Speedstorm - Nintendo Direct 2.9.22

"We have been working diligently to craft an amazing racing experience for Disney Speedstorm, capturing our vision of the exciting magic fans enjoy in their favourite Disney and Pixar characters and games. We want fans to not only be entertained, but to enjoy a fast-paced and competitive racing experience they will return to play for years to come," reads the message.

"With this in mind and after careful consideration, we have decided to delay the worldwide release of Disney Speedstorm to meet our expectations and provide players with a more immersive racing experience, customisation offerings, game modes and more."

Gameloft states it appreciates feedback from players of the beta earlier this year and the community for their invaluable feedback.

In the meantime, Gameloft is busy with Disney Dreamlight Valley - its next update is due next week and adds Stitch, Toy Story characters, winter outfits and more.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch