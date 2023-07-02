Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Disney Speedstorm releases in full as a free-to-play title in September

"Moving to free-to-play allows for more players to share in a competitive and co-op racing experience."

Mulan and Mickey in Disney Speedstorm
Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Disney Speedstorm - the hero-based combat racing game inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds - will complete its early access testing period and release in full on 28th September.

The racer will be coming to PC and consoles as a free-to-play title to "allow for more players to share in a fully robust competitive and co-op racing experience".

Disney Speedstorm Launch Trailer.

"Since the launch of Early Access, we've received invaluable feedback and support from our incredible community of players, who have been instrumental to the improvements made during Early Access," developer Gameloft said via a statement on the studio's social media channels.

"Moving to a free-to-play experience will also allow for more players to share in a fully robust competitive and co-op racing experience. We can't wait to continue this journey together as we enter this exciting new phase."

Founder's Packs will continue to be available until the early access period officially closes down later this year.

Disney Speedstorm launched in early access in April, kicking off a period of paid early access across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

For more information on the various editions of Disney Speedstorm, you can visit the game's site here.

About the Author
Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

