Disney Speedstorm is going under the sea with Season 6

Dinglehopper.

Disney Speedstorm Under the Sea: Season 6
Image credit: Disney / Gameloft
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
2 comments

The Little Mermaid's Ariel has stopped by Disney Speedstorm, the hero-based combat racing game inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds.

Season 6, entitled Under the Sea, includes "brand-new content" inspired by Disney's The Little Mermaid. As well as a new track based on the fan-favourite animated movie, Ariel, Ursula, King Triton, and Prince Eric – plus bonus racer EVE – are all new racers that each bring "their own unique and powerful abilities" to the line-up.

Cover image for YouTube videoDisney Speedstorm - Season 6 Trailer 'Under The Sea'
Newscast: Nintendo Switch 2 tech demos and potential launch titles discussed.

That's not all, though. If you can't bear the thought of being under the sea without Ariel's friends, Flounder, Sebastian, Max, Flotsam and Jetsam, and even Scuttle are available as new crew members, too.

For more, check out the teaser above, or pop over to the official website. Disney Speedstorm is available on PC (Steam, Windows, and Epic Games Store), as well as Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

As yet, there's still no news on the mobile release, but both the Android and App Store say it's "coming soon".

Disney Speedstorm completed its early access testing period at the end of September 2023 and released as a free-to-play title on PC and consoles to "allow for more players to share in a fully robust competitive and co-op racing experience".

