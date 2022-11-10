Here's where to pre-order The Callisto Protocol

Here's where to pre-order The Callisto ProtocolThe best deals available to buy the upcoming survival horror title on all platforms!
Concluding the year with some survival horror action, Striking Distance Studios makes their debut on December 2nd with The Callisto Protocol, a game led by Glen Schofield, a veteran of both the Dead Space and Call of Duty franchises.
With such a key name at the helm, The Callisto Protocol is a title with much potential and one that certainly wears its influences on its sleeve – it’s a sci-fi survival horror title where you’re fighting humanoid creatures and fighting for survival via resource gathering and powerful tools and equipment.
Comparisons will be drawn between the Dead Space series and The Callisto Protocol, but with both the Dead Space remake and Resident Evil 4 releasing within the following three months, The Callisto Protocol marks the first big survival horror title you’ll want to keep your eye on. Ahead you can find out where to pre-order The Callisto Procol, plus any deals before its release date.
What editions are there for The Callisto Protocol?
There are a total of three editions for The Callisto Protocol: a Day One edition, a digital edition and a digital deluxe edition. Whichever version you pre-order, you’ll net the Retro Prisoner pack, unlocking a set of player and weapon skins. Additionally, if you’re on PlayStation – whether PS4 or PS5 – you’ll get the exclusive Contraband pack, which comes with a bundle of items that you can trade in to upgrade your weapons faster.
There was an exclusive Collectors Edition available from GameStop in the US, but this is currently unavailable.
The Callisto Protocol Day One/ Standard Edition
The Day One Edition of The Callisto Protocol is specifically for the game’s launch period and will likely become unavailable a few weeks after launch, depending on the overall sales of the game. In this edition, you get the Retro Prisoner skins pack which consists of a new skin for main character Jacob Lee, and three of the in-game weapons.
Since it is effectively classed as a standard edition of the game, Callisto Protocol’s Day One Edition is available from plenty of retailers on various platforms. Additionally, some retailers are including bonuses with a purchase of the game - for example, Game are offering a Black Iron Prison pin, whilst Amazon have their own exclusive skin, and ShopTo are including a £5 gift card to use on their store.
Where to buy The Callisto Protocol Day One/ Standard Edition in the UK
PS5
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Black Iron Prison pin – £49.99 from Game
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Amazon Exclusive Skin – £44.99 from Amazon
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + £5 Gift Card – £45.85 from ShopTo
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – £43.85 from Base
PS4
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Black Iron Prison pin – £44.99 from Game
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Amazon Exclusive Skin – £44.99 from Amazon
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + £5 Gift Card – £41.85 from ShopTo
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – £39.85 from Base
Xbox Series X/S
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Black Iron Prison pin – £49.99 from Game
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Amazon Exclusive Skin – £49.99 from Amazon
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + £5 Gift Card – £45.85 from ShopTo
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – £43.85 from Base
Xbox One
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Black Iron Prison pin – £44.99 from Game
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + Amazon Exclusive Skin – £44.99 from Amazon
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition + £5 Gift Card – £41.85 from ShopTo
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – £39.85 from Base
Where to buy The Callisto Protocol Day One / Standard Edition in the US
PS5
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $69.99 from GameStop
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $69.99 from Best Buy
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $69.99 from Amazon US
PS4
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $49.99 from GameStop
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $59.99 from Best Buy
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $59.99 from Amazon US
Xbox Series X/S
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $69.99 from GameStop
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $69.99 from Best Buy
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $69.99 from Amazon US
Xbox One
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $59.99 from GameStop
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $59.99 from Best Buy
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition – $59.99 from Amazon US
The Callisto Protocol Digital Editions and where to buy on PC
For digital buyers, there are two options available via the platform stores of your choice: Day One Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. Just like its physical edition counterpart, the Day One Edition comes with the Retro Prisoner character and weapon skins pack, and – for PlayStation players – the bonus Contraband pack.
The Digital Deluxe Edition on the other hand is the same as the Day One Edition – minus the Contraband pack for non-PlayStation versions of the game – but with the inclusion of the game’s Season Pass, granting access to post-launch DLC.
Where to buy The Callisto Protocol digital editions in the UK and US
PS5
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition (PS5 and PS4) – £54.99 / $69.99 from PlayStation Store
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5 and PS4) – £74.99 / $89.99 from PlayStation Store
PS4
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition (PS4 only) – £49.99 / $59.99 from PlayStation Store
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 only) – £64.99 / $79.99 from PlayStation Store
Xbox Series X/S
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) – £54.99 / $69.99 from Xbox Store
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One) – £79.99 / $89.99 from Xbox Store
Xbox One
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition (Xbox One only) – £49.99 / $59.99 from Xbox Store
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox One only) – £69.99 / $79.99 from Xbox Store
PC
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition (Xbox One only) – £49.99 / $59.99 from Steam
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition (Xbox One only) – £69.99 / $79.99 from Steam
