Here's where to buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order steadily built up a strong fan base since its release at the end of 2019, finally giving Star Wars fans a good single-player game with new characters to get to know and new planets to explore. Now in 2023 EA and Respawn are ready to continue Cal's fight against The Empire in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which launches for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 28th April 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an old-school sequel, taking what made the first game successful and adding more. There's bigger monsters to fight, a big lightsaber fighting style, more ways to move around the worlds, and Cal can have a beard now too.

If you're excited to customise your lightsaber again to take down bounty hunters, imperials, rancors and more then you can find out where to pre-order Star Wars: Jedi Survivor down below.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Standard Edition

If you're already a subscriber to EA's EA Play service, you can save 10 per cent on digital purchases of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from The PlayStation and Microsoft stores and on the EA app.

Pre-ordering Jedi: Survivor will grant you the Hermit Cosmetic outfit, the Hermit Lightsaber customisation and the combustion blaster set cosmetic inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi.

