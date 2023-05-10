If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here are the 23 games set to hit PS Plus and Premium in May

Ratchet & Clank! Tomb Raider! Dishonored 2! More!

PS Plus Premium / Extra May 2023
Sony
Wesley Yin-Poole
News by Wesley Yin-Poole
Published on

Sony has announced the 23 games coming to the various PlayStation Plus tiers on 16th May.

PlayStation Plus Extra gets 19 games, while PlayStation Premium gets those 19 games plus four more.

Let's get straight into the list for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5
  • Humanity | PS4, PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5
  • Dishonored 2 | PS4
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4
  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5
  • The Evil Within 2 | PS4
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4
  • Thymesia | PS5
  • Rain World | PS4
  • Lake | PS4, PS5
  • Conan Exiles | PS4
  • Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4
  • Soundfall | PS4, PS5

And now, the four additional games for PlayStation Premium:

  • Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow | PS4, PS5
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PS4, PS5
  • Pursuit Force | PS4, PS5
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

A few observations: the highlight here is probably the addition of PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but it's worth noting Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion and the bunch of games made by Microsoft-owned Bethesda studios. Someone at Sony is still be talking to Microsoft, then.

Meanwhile, there are three Tomb Raider games included, and from the Classics range, Syphon Filter: Logan's Shadow, which originally released on the PSP. This PS4 and PS5 version comes with "up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters", Sony said.

Anything take your fancy?

Comments
