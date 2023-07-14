Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart doesn't need an SSD on PC

But you may want to up your arsenal.

Rivet in Rift Apart
Image credit: Insomniac
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Insomniac has released Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's PC specifications.

Turns out, an SSD isn't actually needed.

Ahead of the game's release on PlayStation 5, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was touted as a showcase for the capabilities of Sony's new console, and in particular the fast loading of its SSD. Indeed, creative director Marcus Smith stated in an official PlayStation video that the game's dimensional rift hopping "would not have been possible without the Solid State Drive of the PlayStation 5".

But maybe that was marketing spin after all.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Features Trailer | PC GamesWatch on YouTube

Of course, an SSD is still recommended, even to meet the game's minimum PC specs. But technically, it's not required to run the game.

For the best possible performance, Insomniac recommends an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, as well as 32GB of RAM and an SSD.

The full PC requirements are in the image below.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart PC specs grid
The full PC specs. | Image credit: Insomniac

Digital Foundry was particularly impressed by the game upon its release and its utilisation of the PlayStation 5 hardware.

However, Sony's PC ports have been a mixed bag as of late - The Last of Us Part 1 in particular arrived "in a pretty desperate state" said Digital Foundry, though it has since been improved.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will release on PC on 26th July.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch