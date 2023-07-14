Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart doesn't need an SSD on PC

Insomniac has released Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's PC specifications.

Turns out, an SSD isn't actually needed.

Ahead of the game's release on PlayStation 5, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was touted as a showcase for the capabilities of Sony's new console, and in particular the fast loading of its SSD. Indeed, creative director Marcus Smith stated in an official PlayStation video that the game's dimensional rift hopping "would not have been possible without the Solid State Drive of the PlayStation 5".

But maybe that was marketing spin after all.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Features Trailer | PC GamesWatch on YouTube

Of course, an SSD is still recommended, even to meet the game's minimum PC specs. But technically, it's not required to run the game.

For the best possible performance, Insomniac recommends an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, as well as 32GB of RAM and an SSD.

The full PC requirements are in the image below.

The full PC specs. | Image credit: Insomniac

Digital Foundry was particularly impressed by the game upon its release and its utilisation of the PlayStation 5 hardware.

However, Sony's PC ports have been a mixed bag as of late - The Last of Us Part 1 in particular arrived "in a pretty desperate state" said Digital Foundry, though it has since been improved.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart will release on PC on 26th July.