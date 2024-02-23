Helldivers 2 raises player cap yet again, ahead of expected busy weekend

Helldivers 2 has increased its player cap even further, ahead of what's expected to be another busy weekend for the game's servers.

Game director Johan Pilestedt revealed the game's new concurrent user cap now stands at 700,000 players, via a post on X. Helldivers 2 is expected to hit this number, although he added: "We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable".

Patch notes on Steam confirm the raised server cap, as well as a fix for an issue where players would get stuck in cinematics.

Helldivers 2 - Report for Duty Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

Those Steam notes also list a number of known issues either introduced in this patch and are being worked on, or are from previous versions and yet to be resolved.

This includes the error code "10003001" which some PS5 players have encountered when logging in; disconnections during play; rewards being delayed or not attributed; and freezes when players pick up certain objects.

"Have a glorious and liberating weekend Helldivers!" the notes conclude.

Hopefully this weekend will be an improvement on previous weekends, where servers have struggled due to the game's huge popularity.

Last week Pilestedt admitted he was dreading the weekend from a technical perspective and had "fingers crossed".

Then, developer Arrowhead apologised for the ongoing server issues as they reached capacity and stated it would be working to increase the maximum.

Helldivers 2 is PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever and currently has an all-time concurrent peak of over 457,000 players.