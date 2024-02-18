Helldivers 2 dev still working to "increase server capacity"

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has apologised for ongoing server "capacity issues" and says it is working to "increase server capacity to accommodate all".

Following a pledge to give all players a 50 per cent XP and requisition bonus to compensate for "a problem" that's giving out incorrect rewards at the end of missions, Helldivers 2's concurrent Steam count continues to tick up, which has, in turn, seemingly had a significant impact on server stability.

Helldivers 2 - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games Helldivers 2 - PS5 and PC announcement trailer.

"Despite our best efforts to increase server capacity to accommodate all of you who want to dive for Freedom, we are experiencing capacity issues," the team said in a statement posted to X/Twitter over the weekend.

"We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible. Thank you."

Despite our best efforts to increase server capacity to accommodate all of you who want to dive for Freedom, we are experiencing capacity issues. We are once more working without delay to improve the issue and we hope to have a fix in place as soon as possible. Thank you — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 17, 2024

That was several hours ago now but, at the time of writing, there's been no further update or confirmation on when Arrowhead hopes servers will finally stabilise.

Helldivers 2 is now Playstation's biggest Steam launch, clocking up over almost 300,000 concurrent users on the PC platform this weekend. Until this point, Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot held the record with 73,529 simultaneous users.

Last week, Helldivers 2 creative director and Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt said they believed games should "earn the right to monetise", adding that whilst players are welcome to "support this title" with DLC and microtransaction, Arrowhead is "never forcing anyone to do so".