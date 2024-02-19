Helldivers 2 continues to dominate Steam, beats GTA5, Destiny 2 all-time player peaks

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

PlayStation-published Helldivers 2 had a hugely successful weekend on Steam, despite some continuing server issues, with a fresh player peak of 409,367 users yesterday.

That's a new record for Helldivers 2, according to official Steam figures, and puts the game's all-time player peak higher than Steam stalwarts such as GTA5, Rust and Destiny 2.

To say that Helldivers has been a hit on PC would be something of an understatement, especially in comparison to the middling popularity of some other PlayStation PC launches.

Helldivers 2 gameplay footage reports for duty.Watch on YouTube

As we reported previously, Helldivers 2 has trounced PlayStation's previous Steam player record (God of War, with 73,529 concurrent users). This weekend, more people were playing Helldivers 2 than all other PlayStation PC launches combined.

Yesterday, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead continued to battle server issues - and introduced a cap on concurrent players at around 450,000 "to further improve server stability".

In a message posted to the game's Discord, Arrowhead said it was "working around the clock" to reinforce Helldivers 2's capacity in response to its popularity, but was "still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed".

"Helldivers 2's double-A energy is an antidote to video game malaise," our Chris Tapsell wrote last week. "If video games are looking for answers right now, this one might be a good place to start."

