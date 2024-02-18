Helldivers 2 has capped concurrent players to "improve server stability"

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead says it has had to "cap" concurrent players to around 450,000 to "further improve server stability".

In a message posted to the game's Discord community, the team said it was "working around the clock to solve" the issue, and whilst it's been able to "mitigate" some of the causes, it was "still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed".

"Earlier tonight we had server-related issues with a concurrent player spike," the team said. "This lead [sic] to some mission payouts failing, some players being kicked to their ships, or being logged out.

"Our team is working around the clock to solve these issues. While we've been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers.

"Therefore, we've had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability," the team added. "We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised.

"If you have progression-related issues, please restart the game in order for things to sync back up. Thank you for your continued patience."

The news follows yesterday's statement from Arrowhead that apologised for ongoing server "capacity issues".

Following a pledge to give all players a 50 per cent XP and requisition bonus to compensate for "a problem" that was giving out incorrect rewards at the end of missions, Helldivers 2's concurrent Steam count continued to tick up yesterday, which has, in turn, had a significant impact on server stability.

Helldivers 2 is now Playstation's biggest Steam launch, clocking up over almost 300,000 concurrent users on the PC platform this weekend. Until this point, Sony Santa Monica's God of War reboot held the record with 73,529 simultaneous users.