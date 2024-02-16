Helldivers 2 boss praying servers survive next few days

Helldivers 2 director Johan Pilestedt is hoping the game's second weekend will go much smoother than its first.

In a thread posted on X, Pilestedt reflected on the changes developer Arrowhead Game Studios has made since Helldivers 2 released to huge success on 8th February for PC and PlayStation 5.

"I am completely exhausted by the success," he stated, but "very, very pleased."

Helldivers 2 - Report for Duty Trailer

As we approach the weekend, Pilestedt said he has "fingers crossed" things go well as more players log in, though admitted he was dreading it "from a technical perspective". Last weekend, a lot of the monitoring for the game's systems were "in bright red 'NOT OK'". Now, he has fingers and toes crossed those monitoring alerts stay a "vibrant green 'OK'".

While I dread this weekend from a technical perspective, the team has done a fantastic job in ironing out the kinks and I hope you all will be able to have a great time playing the game. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 16, 2024

The latest Helldivers 2 patch rolled out earlier today and included server optimisations and improved matchmaking, presumably in anticipation of higher traffic.

Helldivers 2 has proved to be extremely popular since it released. It is currently PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever, and Arrowhead is on a recruitment drive to hire more developers so it can "accelerate and beef up" post-launch content plans for the game.

Its popularity has also caused the game issues, in particular server and progression woes. Earlier this week, Arrowhead apologised to players for the problems they've been encountering, adding it was "crucial" for the developers to get some sleep in order to make things right.

Helldivers 2 might not have released on Xbox, but it's still been a talking point for Microsoft. Following from yesterday's business update, which confirmed four Xbox-exclusives will go multiplatform later this year, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he's "not exactly sure who it helps in the industry" that Helldivers 2 isn't on Xbox.