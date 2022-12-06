Halo Infinite's December update adds reimagined The Pit map, custom game browser, and more

Halo Infinite has released its December update, bringing with it the earlier-than-anticipated arrival of a custom game browser, an updated version of Halo 3's The Pit map, and more.

Halo Infinite's new custom game browser is designed to work in tandem with the Forge Beta introduced as part of November's Winter Update. It was originally planned for release as part of next year's Season 3, but as developer 343 Industries explains in its blog post, "We fully agree with players who felt [it] should be a priority — it's a key support structure for what players create in Forge and a pillar for the community." 343 says this initial V1 release is "likely to have some rough edges" but will continue to evolve over time.

Elsewhere, today's update introduces Empyrean, a "reimagining" of Halo 3's The Pit map that's been officially rebuilt in Forge by 343. "How do Halo Infinite's toys, like its limited-use Equipment, alter some of those dynamics and affect how you traverse the combat dance floor?," the developer asks in its introduction. "Maybe the enemy team managed to grab the rockets first, but you went and acquired the Repulsor to protect yourself... We can't wait to see what new memories are forged in this proving ground!

Watch on YouTube A look at the battle pass for Halo Infinite's well-recieved Winter Update.

Alongside those two big additions, there are new customisation options for players, with 343 making all current Armor Cores - the Mark VII, Mark V [B], RAKSHASA, YOROI, and EAGLESTRIKE A - free for everyone, and giving all Armor Cores a suite of 10 Cadet Coatings.

And rounding out today's update are a number of quality of life features, including mouse and keyboard enhancements, improvements to networking and desync, sandbox updates, plus new player reporting options accessible via the scoreboard and post-game carnage report.

"This first year of Halo Infinite has been one of many tough lessons learned," 343 concludes, "but we are confident that we are turning that corner in 2023 as we look forward to delivering Season 3 and more...on a regular cadence that keeps the Halo hype rolling all year long.

"We're excited to continue taking these positive steps forward together, and on behalf of the entire 343 Industries team we hope you have a wonderful Holiday season."