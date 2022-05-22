Grasshopper Manufacture hopes to reveal "truly cool and all-new games" later this year

Goichi "SUDA51" Suda has teased a new Grasshopper Manufacture game may be on the way.

In an interview with NetEase Games (via Niche Gamer), Suda hinted that the team is making "truly cool and all-new games" that may be announced "around the end of the year".

The Tokyo-based studio was bought by NetEase Games for an undisclosed fee towards the end of last year, and recently gave an interview to its new parent company. As an aging Japanese GCSE and Duolingo lessons only get me so far, thankfully the interview includes English subtitles - you can check it out below:

"So the games we make at this studio… I mean, the really, truly cool and all-new games, we're going to continue creating them, and I think everyone is going to be really impressed," Suda51 said.

"I wonder when I can announce this...? Maybe around the end of the year...? I'm not sure... It may end up being next year, we'll see how it goes. Anyway, I want to hurry up and show everyone what we're doing."

"These days, I've been working on back-to-back projects, and I'd like to start a second project when the time comes," he added. "I want to do a project focusing on the younger Grasshopper staff, and have them create games in their own new game style. First I'd like to start with that...And then see if we can make it to a second and third title. I really want to do it properly and make it work."

No More Heroes 3 is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles later this year.

"Our favourite otaku assassin returns!" tweeted XSeed Games at the time. "Travis Touchdown has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself! Bring on the beam katana and take on Travis' toughest challenge yet in No More Heroes 3, coming this fall to PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC!"

"This is a return to more full-blooded, frantic and outrageously over-the-top action, a game that's obnoxious, inventive and wildly inconsistent - chalk this one up as one of Suda's better works, though, and arguably the best of the No More Heroes series to date," Martin wrote in his Recommended Eurogamer review of No More Heroes 3.