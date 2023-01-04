Grab the SteelSeries Prime Mini gaming mouse for just £50 at Box

Finding the right gaming mouse isn't an easy thing, with so many manufacturers like Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries and more competing at the top, there's so many great products to choose from.

In general you want a mouse that's easy to use and not too heavy, and if you have smaller hands you might want a smaller mouse. If that's the case then the Prime Mini mouse from SteelSeries is a great option, and right now it's on sale for half price at Box, which edges it clear of the competition:

The Prime Mini is the little sibling of the brilliant SteelSeries Prime Wireless, but that smaller form factor doesn't mean you're going to lose out on features.

The smaller size means the Prime Mini only weighs 73g, compared to the Prime Wireless' 80g, which is a noticeable difference. And even though there's less room inside you still get a battery that can keep going for over 100 hours of high-performance 1000Hz gameplay, plus it has fast-charge capabilities.

The Prime Mini uses SteelSeries' Quantum 2.0 Wireless tech, which offers lag-free gaming with dual channel optimization. It also uses SteelSeries' Prestige Optical Magnetic Switches which they claim are the most consistent and reliable switches for competitive play.

£50 is a great price for a mouse of this quality and size, and it's only £5 more than the lowest price it's reached on Amazon.

