Grab a Razer Viper Ultimate mouse for just £60 at Amazon

Gaming mice are constantly evolving, with top manufacturers like Razer and Logitech bringing out new models every year or so with upgraded features to separate them from the rest.

Opting for a previous model can, however, get you a premium gaming mouse, that's still regarded as one of the best, for a more budget-friendly price. That's the case with the original Razer Viper Ultimate which is at its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now.

The actual discount might only be a humble £3, but this makes the Viper Ultimate the lowest price it's been. For that price you get an optical sensor with 20,000 Dpi and the RGB Razer logo on the mouse, both of which can be customised using Razer's software.

The Viper Ultimate is really easy to use thanks to it weighing only 74g, and it's truly ambidextrous with side buttons on both sides of the mouse. The biggest draw is that it's wireless, so no need for cables, or buying batteries as it can go up to 70 hours without needing to be placed in the charging dock.

The main difference between this mouse and the newer Viper V2 Pro is that the V2 is lighter at 58g, newer switches, and a longer battery life. It doesn't have the side buttons on both sides though so is less ambidextrous, and it will cost you £149 right now.

There you go, a cheaper way to get a new gaming mouse that will serve you well for a while. This is one of the better deals we've seen post-Amazon Prime-Day, and you can check out some of our favourite Prime Day highlights to see what else is still on sale. Another great way to stay up-to-date on deals is to follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we let you know when we spot a deal like this one, and so many others.