Give in to your own Mouthful Mode and inhale a real life Kirby cake

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a colourful and welcome splash of fun on its release in March. One of its most adorable features (of which there are many) was the ever-evolving Waddle Dee Town, which has its own café.

At this café, you can purchase a selection of eats to help Kirby on his quest to free the Waddle Dees, including the Car-Mouth Cake. This cake will cost Kirby 20 coins and will recover some health. But, let's be honest, its reviving properties are not what we really love about it. What we really love is the fact that it is an adorable, edible Carby.

Now, the Kirby Café in Tokyo and Hakata in Japan has updated its menus to include a real Car-Mouth Cake for us to enjoy (I mean, if we are ever in the area).

An edible Carby!

Along with Carby, there are other themed delights such as Waddle Dee's rice croquettes, something called "King Dedede's Full Tummy! Massive Beast King Plate" and an "Awoofy's Footsteps in the Desert" dessert pizza, among other treats (via NintendoLife).

Waddle Dee's rice croquettes are dee-lightful.

Awoofy's Footsteps in the Desert looks pawsome!

Now that's a mouthful!

The upcoming arrival of these dishes, which will be available from 7th July until 11th September, also comes with a little story.

"Summer is returning to the Kirby Cafe. Thinking of the warmer months, Chef Kawasaki has created a special menu! As a Waddle Dee, filled with great excitement, wandered through the forest...it saw tons of lush, ripe peaches.

"Huh? That pink, round peach reminds me of something..."

Then came Kirby, who was looking forward to the summer menu more than anyone else.

"Ah, that's right! The peach looks just like Kirby!"

"Happy to have solved the riddle, Kirby smiled brightly at Waddle Dee. Gazing at this glorious summer scene with tons of juicy peaches ready to be eaten, he couldn't help but imagine tons of tasty treats! Peach parfait, sparkling soda, blue jelly sparkling like the ocean...not wanting to forget these ideas, Kirby and Waddle Dee gathered the peaches and began cooking."