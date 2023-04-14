If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ghostwire: Tokyo's latest PC update quietly adds Denuvo, a year after launch

Redfall listed as using controversial technology too.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Bethesda has added the controversial Denuvo copy protection to Ghostwire: Tokyo on PC, via the game's big new Spider's Thread update.

The addition has not been publicly confirmed by Bethesda, but was spotted by DSOGaming.

Fellow Bethesda-published game Redfall is also set to use Denuvo at launch, according to its Steam page.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

Why has Ghostwire: Tokyo received Denuvo protection now? This week's big update for the game likely presented a good oppurtunity to add it in, though its use in Redfall as well raises questions over whether this it will be included in all Bethesda releases for the forseeable future.

Will Starfield also use Denuvo? We're still five months away from release, though there's no mention of it via the game's Steam page as yet.

In contrast, Capcom this week removed Denuvo from Resident Evil Village, two years after it originally released to criticism that the game's Denuvo protection was impacting performance.

It's a criticism which has been levelled against Denuvo over multiple games, and something Digital Foundry has previously investigated, finding that there is - in some cases - a hit to CPU usage from games with Denuvo plugged in.

This week's Spider's Thread update for Ghostwire Tokyo has been timed alongside the game's launch on Xbox Series X/S (and Xbox Game Pass), following the game's year of console exclusivity on PlayStation 5. All platforms now have the game's Spider's Thread update content, which adds new locations, quests, skills and a fresh mode.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch