If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Denuvo won't affect Switch performance, spokesperson claims

Nintendo not be directly involved.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Denuvo has clarified more details of its upcoming Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection solution, which it announced earlier this week.

In its announcement, the company invited publishers to include Denuvo's anti-tamper software in Switch games to help crack down on piracy and PC emulation. But many fans were not happy with Denuvo's involvement, worried about the effect the software may have on performance.

A Denuvo spokeperson has since responded to questions surrounding the software, as well as the driving parties behind it.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Breaking Newscast: Sony reluctantly raises PS5 price, but knows it can get away with it

In a statement to Kotaku, a Denuvo spokeperson claimed that the company's software would "not have any in-game performance impact" - which would differ from the effects Denuvo has had on PC games such as Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry 5 are well-documented.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Nintendo had no direct involvement in Denuvo's Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, and that it was instead prompted by "strong demand from publishing partners".

Denuvo then went on to clear up misunderstandings on how the software would work, explaining that it wouldn't rely on online checks, and said the solution was aimed at Switch emulation on PC, even if the games were legally purchased and then ROM dumped.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch