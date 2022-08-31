Get Turtle Beach's best PlayStation headset for its lowest price on Amazon

Turtle Beach have been making great gaming headsets for a long time now, and as a result they're now one of the most reliable brands for console gamers on Xbox and PlayStation.

If you're a PS5 or PS4 gamer and you're looking to get one of the best headsets around for your console, then the Stealth 700 Gen 2 from Turtle Beach is an easy choice, and right now you can get it for £47 cheaper at Amazon.

£80 is the lowest price the Stealth 700 has been, and it's an absolute steal for a headset of this quality. The Stealth 700 comes with a USB wireless transmitter so you can just plug it into your PlayStation, or PC, and enjoy the freedom of a headset without wires. You can also connect the headset via bluetooth if you misplace the receiver at any point.

Once you are connected you'll hear everything your games have to offer thanks to the 50mm Nanoclear with 7.1 surround sound. You can also download the Turtle Beach audio hub app which allows you to easily adjust your audio settings and program the mappable dial & button on the headset using your phone. The Stealth 700 has a 20-hour battery life too, so you won't have to constantly be charging it in between sessions.

Some other attractions of the Stealth 700 are its re-shaped Aerofit cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions which will keep your ears cool and make sure they're comfortable, just like the leather cushion that covers the adjustable metal headband. There is also a flip-to-mute mic that easily hides away and delivers clear and clean audio to your teammates.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is a real premium headset for PlayStation or PC, and you can get it for a less-than premium price right now. If you're an Xbox user and want to get the Stealth 700 as well then there's a smaller £10.79 discount for it on Amazon as well.

Hopefully that's saved you some money on a new headset. If you want to find more discounts for games and accessories for your PS5 then check out our best PS5 deals hub. Also make sure you're following the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we're keeping you updated on headset deals as well as discounts on games, consoles, and more.