Get this HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for just £100 from Currys

Black Friday 2022 officially begins tomorrow but plenty of deals have been out and about for the entire week, and today at Currys, there are various deals you can snatch up on all manner of tech and gaming hardware.

One such deal is this £90-off offer on the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset available from Currys.

So why choose this headset?

Well, one of the biggest selling points of the HyperX Cloud Alpha is not only its wireless connection – meaning you’ll be able to move about freely and not constantly be directly connected to your device whilst wearing this headset – but also its extensive battery life of up to 300 hours.

Thanks to this headset’s ability to retain such a long charge – that’ll last you about 12 and a half days – you’ll be able to game for longer and more sessions overall without worrying about the need to charge often.

In terms of the headset’s performance in audio, you’ll be glad to know that it is very much a reliable pick with our own Reece Bithrey saying that the headsets “offer quite a meaty sound with loads of volume to boot that made them ideal for gaming”. When it comes to the microphone, a similar amount of praise is applicable here too with its – as Reece puts it – “reasonably clear” microphone that he says is better than many he’s tried in the past. Thanks to the background noise-cancelling mic, you'll be able to stay in the action without worrying about any sounds coming through. And if there's ever a problem, the mute button is easy to access.

When it comes to this headset’s visuals, it’s built with a slick black and red aesthetic and, whilst it might not be too appealing to those with RGB-plastered builds, it’s an undeniably good look and helps the headset standout in a crowd of standard black or white designs.

This headset also comes with a few handy features such as onboard volume and audio controls, allowing you to adjust that on the fly – independent of your system's volume – and you can also detatch the microphone too, if you'd prefer to not use it.

Additionally, if you’re wondering about where this headset can be used, it’s largely compatible everywhere – PlayStation, Switch PC, mobile etc. – the Cloud Alpha works with them all, though not with Xbox due to Microsoft’s proprietary format for headsets connected via USB.

