Get this Dell G15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 for under £900

Dell's G series of gaming laptop have provided excellent value recently, packing high end features that don't break the bank like its more premium siblings in the Alienware range.

This Black Friday weekend, Amazon currently have the Dell G15-5511, with an RTX 3060 GPU for just £899.99. That's well over £100 off its previous price. And for our American readers, Amazon US currently has the Dell G15-5520 with a 12th gen Core i7 CPU for $1,167.99 in spector green, which has over $200 shaved off the previous price.

This Dell G15 has an Intel Core i7 chip included here with eight cores. This is enough for playing the latest games or juggling heavy tasks like video and photo editing with ease. Given there's also a 120Hz display here, the CPU will be able to maintain everything smoothly when playing fast multiplayer games such as Fortnite, Rocket League and Apex Legends.

The star of the show here is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and its 6GB of memory. This is a powerful GPU which will help you play the latest games at the display's full 1080p resolution without compromising on the quality settings, so you won't have to worry about compromises here. And the 16GB of memory and 512GB NVMe SSD will provide plenty of headroom for games and storage, both of which can be upgraded further down the line too.

And if you're planning on using the laptop for work, the HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 ports will allow for easy, multiple-monitor setups. And the ethernet port here also avoids making any compromises when wanting to gain the fastest networking speeds available to you.

