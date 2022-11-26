Get this Asus Zephyrus TUF gaming laptop for just £649 this Black Friday weekend

Asus have made some excellent laptops in recent years, particularly its Zephyrus line of sleek gaming powerhouses. This Zephyrus TUF F15 from Very keeps the same stylish design while adding durability and increased build quality that the TUF line is known for.

It has so many features such as 16GB of memory and a fast IPS display, and it's currently on sale for just £649 this weekend from Very. It even includes a TUF gaming backpack and a wired gaming mouse. All you have to do is make sure to use the code VAAZK at checkout to get it for the discounted price. You better hurry, as this offer ends on November 29th.

The F15 comes with an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti. This is a great combination to play the latest games at detailed settings on the 1080p display. And if you want to crank up the frames during multiplayer duels in Fortnite, DOTA 2 or Valorant, this laptop will easily be able to keep up. The display also has a 144Hz refresh rate, so you'll see more the action and not miss out as you would on a standard 60Hz display.

And if you're intending to use this thing for work here and there, the 16GB of memory will help you juggle multiple apps with ease. There's also both an HDMI port and a USB-C port, so you can connect two external monitors and create the perfect workstation.

Although there's not a similar deal in the US for this particular model, you can save a massive $500 on this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14 Inch Gaming Laptop from Best Buy, down to just $899.

