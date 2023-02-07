Get the SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD for better than half price at Amazon

Solid State Drives are great pieces of tech, allowing for much higher storage capacities and transfer speeds than traditional hard drives, and they can come in much smaller form factors.

If you travel a lot and bounce between different computers or consoles, investing in a portable SSD is a good way to take all of your important files, photos, videos, and games with you so you have them on hand and ready to go when you want them.

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is a great option to do this, and right now it's 55 per cent off on Amazon which makes it the lowest-ever price it's been:

US shoppers can also pick this up for $99.99 at Amazon US.

The SandDisk Extreme packs NVMe solid state performance with speeds of up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write into a 1 terabyte device that is only four-inches by two-inches in size. The small form factor is durable too, as the Extreme is IP55 water and dust resistant and can survive drops of up to two metres. And if you do somehow put this SSD through too much adversity, you get a 5-year limited warranty as backup.

In addition to the extra external protection on the SanDisk Extreme, there's good internal protection too thanks to the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption, so whatever files you store in there will only be seen by those who need to have a look.

In the box you get the SSD itself and a USB-C to C cable with a USB-C to type-A adapter so you won't need to worry if the device you're transferring to doesn't have a type-C port. The cable provided is quite small, so it might be worth investing in a longer USB-C cable if you don't have one already.

This is the lowest price we've seen the very popular SanDisk Extreme portable SSD, so grab it while the discount is there! If you're wanting to upgrade your main PC's storage, SanDisk's Extreme Pro 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD is also on sale at Amazon right now with a 20 per cent discount.