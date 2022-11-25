Get the official Xbox stereo headset for just £38 this Black Friday

Microsoft make some of the best accessories for their Xbox consoles, which isn't a surprising thing to say. What is surprising is how generous they're being this Black Friday on the pricing of one of them.

The official Xbox stereo headset is the company's wired headset solution for Xbox One and Xbox Series gamers. And it's currently on sale for just £37.99. That's £18 off the standard RRP, making it a decent discount. Our friends in America don't miss out either as Microsoft's US store has it available for $46.99.

Because it's a wired headset, you don't have to worry about charging it or disrupting your play once the battery dies. And because it's wired, you can actually use this headset with PCs, phones, Nintendo Switch consoles or the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Microsoft has paid real attention to bringing great sound to the stereo headset. It supports the high-fidelity of Windows Sonic's signature spatial sound, but also those from Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X. And the sound from the microphone is incredibly clear, making this great for gaming with your friends or video conferencing for work.

The soft earcups also serve as controls, as you can control the volume by rotating one of them, and you can tuck away the microphone easily when it's not in use. There's also a handy mute switch if you want to turn it off entirely.

There are so many Black Friday deals coming through from so many retailers including Xbox controllers for £29.99 and Xbox Series S consoles for £179.99.