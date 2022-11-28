Get the HyperX Pulsefire Haste for 60% less on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2022 is coming to an end, bringing with it the conclusion to a four-day streak of deals, offers and more across many a storefront.

The deal we’re picking out here is a solid deal on one of Digital Foundry’s favourite lightweight mice, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste – and its wireless variant – both 60 per cent off.

This deal is one you're not going to want to miss, particularly for the wired variant of the mouse because £20 is an absolute steal, particularly when you're getting a rather premium piece of kit here.

That premium tag is a big part of the significant value proposition this device brings all thanks to its various features, a key one being its lightweight design, coming in at just 59 grams - 61 grams in the case of the wireless model. After testing done by our friends at Digital Foundry, they had many good things to say about it, complimenting not only its weight, but also that the "Haste feels well made too, with no ominous creaking or unwanted movement when it's gripped tightly".

Similarly, they had great things to say about the mouse’s TTC Golden switches that are both responsive and light, making this mouse perfectly suitable for competitive titles where fast reactions are needed in the moment-to-moment gameplay.

When it comes to the look of this mouse, it’s both functional and aesthetically-pleasing thanks to its well-ventilated top and overall clean and smart black-and-red colour scheme matching the rest of HyperX’s hardware and peripherals. It’s also equipped with a ‘HyperFlex’ cable, guaranteeing strong durability across many gaming sessions.

All-in-all, it’s a very strong choice for a reliable lightweight mouse, and when it’s at just £20 – £40 if you go for the wireless variant, a more-than-half-price deal – it’s an absolute steal. With Digital Foundry recommending this mouse too, this is an offer you don’t want to let pass you by.

