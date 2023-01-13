Get the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD at its lowest price on Amazon

The new year is well underway and there have been plenty of sales and discounts on tech so far this January. Now memory and storage experts Crucial have gotten in on the act with a sales event on lots of their SSDs.

There are big discounts on NVMe and SATA SSDs, as well as Crucial's external SSDs, taking place across various UK retailers including Amazon, CCL, Box, eBuyer, and Scan. One of the best deals we've spotted is on the P5 Plus 1TB NVMe SSD which has dropped to its lowest-ever-price on Amazon:

The P5 plus is one of our favourite SSD options, presenting a serious upgrade over any old hard drive you might still have in your PC. As an NVMe SSD, the P5 plus will slot straight onto your motherboard where it can sit forever and deliver fast loading times thanks to its speeds of up to 6600MB/s.

If your PCIe slots are already taken and you want more speedy storage than a SATA SSD is the next best thing, and Crucial's 1TB MX500 is also on sale down to £69 at Amazon right now:

A SATA SSD is just as easy to install, just connect it to your power supply and the motherboard and then tuck it away somewhere in your case. The MX500 has speeds of up to 560MB/s so it will handle all those files no problem. If you need a lot of storage then the 2TB MX500 is on sale at CCL for £130, which is a £68 discount.

And if you don't want an SSD to stay in your PC, but rather have one you can take with you anywhere you go so you can load up your game saves on the move, then the 4TB X6 portable SSD is on sale at CCL too for £242:

The X6 packs a lot in a small form factor, and is great for taking files, videos, photos, with you, or transferring games between different PCs or consoles, as it works with PlayStation and Xbox consoles as long as you have a USB-C to type-A cable. If 4TB is a bit excessive for you, then you can grab the 1TB version of the X6 for £69 at Amazon.

Hopefully Crucial's January sale has you covered for storage upgrades heading into 2023.