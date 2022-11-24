Get the Razer DeathAdder V2 for better than half price from Amazon

Black Friday 2022 is almost here, catapulting deals across the internet stratosphere, spanning all manner of products from your general every day appliances to game consoles, peripherals and more.

We’re covering all of that and more here at Jelly Deals, and this offer on a Razer DeathAdder V2 from Amazon is one you won’t want to pass up, available for £37 less than its RRP. It's also on sale on Amazon's US storefront for the same price.

UK

Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – £32.99 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)

US

Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – $32.99 from Amazon US (was $69.99)

Razer are known for their quality products and their mouse range is particularly popular – this one in particular has multiple features uncommon for your standard mice that make it stand out from the crowd even more.

One of the most obvious is its colour scheme that’s very much in-line with Razer’s range of peripherals – black with hints of green that make it very distinct and unique. Whilst this one doesn’t necessarily have the more abstract and jagged elements of some of Razer’s other products, it instead has LED lights that make those green accents stand out even more than usual.

If you’re not into the black and green design and want something a little bit different, Currys are offering the Halo Infinite edition of the mouse for a reduced price too.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Halo Infinite Edition Wired Gaming Mouse – £29.97 from Amazon (was £39.99)

The Halo Infinite edition of the Razer DeathAdder V2.

Besides the visual pop of this mouse, there is the notability of its customisable profiles that allow you to tweak various settings to suit the mouse to your liking and save them into one of five total profiles. These can be tailored based on how you like the mouse to feel and respond during certain games for example, and each of these can be saved – and later swapped to – as and when the moment calls for something different.

Another element that you’ll be happy to hear about – and arguably one of the most important aspects of this mouse – is the DeathAdder’s optical sensor that, by using an infrared beam, detects clicks much quicker than most mice. This is essential for competitive gaming, and makes this mouse more than worth it if that's what you're into.

As a bonus, the mouse also has 8 programmable buttons that you can use for extra functions – a good pairing with the aforementioned on-board memory profiles.

