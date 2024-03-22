Get Dragon's Dogma 2 free when you buy one of these Crucial products from Ebuyer
You'll need to be quick as game codes are in limited supply.
Crucial and Ebuyer are treating customers to a free Dragon’s Dogma 2 code on Gamesplanet, when you buy a selected Crucial memory or storage product. The offer apparently runs until 31st March but Crucial have advised that there are a limited supply of codes, which basically means once they're gone, they're gone.
Dragon's Dogma 2, which was released today, was awarded a shining five star rating from Eurogamer. They said it is 'a huge improvement over the original, and a captivating journey from beginning to end'.
Eligible Crucial storage products with free download code for Dragon's Dogma 2
Crucial P3 Plus
2TB: £112.98 from Ebuyer
4TB: £227.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial T705 with Heatsink
2TB: £369.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial T700 with Heatsink
1TB: £177.99 from Ebuyer (Was £189.71)
2TB: £318.99 from Ebuyer (was £350.46)
4TB: £569.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial T700 with no Heatsink
1TB: £169.98 from Ebuyer (Was £189.71)
2TB: £316.98 from Ebuyer
4TB: £559.98 from Ebuyer
Crucial T500 with Heatsink
1TB: £98.99 from Ebuyer
2TB: £155.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial T500 with no Heatsink
2TB: £151.98 from Ebuyer
Crucial X10 Pro
1TB: £102.99 from Ebuyer
2TB: £182.99 from Ebuyer
4TB: £296.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial X9 Pro for Mac
2TB: £156.99 from Ebuyer
4TB: £264.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial X9 Pro
2TB: £138.99 from Ebuyer
4TB: £302.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial X9
2TB: £105.99 from Ebuyer
4TB: £296.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial X6
4TB: £195.99 from Ebuyer
Crucial MX500
2TB: £139.98 from Ebuyer
4TB: £259.98 from Ebuyer
Eligible Crucial memory products with free download code for Dragon's Dogma 2
Crucial Pro Overclocking 32GB DDR5 6000MHz
RRP: 141.99
Crucial Pro Kit DDR5-5600
32GB:£104.99
64GB:£177.48
Crucial Pro Kits DDR5 – 6000
48GB:£151.98
Crucial Pro Kits DDR4 – 3200
64GB:£119.99
Dragon's Dogma is also available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox, so if you're a console gamer and want to find the cheapest places to buy it, check out our where to buy Dragon's Dogma 2 guide.