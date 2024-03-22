Get Dragon's Dogma 2 free when you buy one of these Crucial products from Ebuyer

Crucial and Ebuyer are treating customers to a free Dragon’s Dogma 2 code on Gamesplanet, when you buy a selected Crucial memory or storage product. The offer apparently runs until 31st March but Crucial have advised that there are a limited supply of codes, which basically means once they're gone, they're gone.

Dragon's Dogma 2, which was released today, was awarded a shining five star rating from Eurogamer. They said it is 'a huge improvement over the original, and a captivating journey from beginning to end'.

Eligible Crucial storage products with free download code for Dragon's Dogma 2

Eligible Crucial memory products with free download code for Dragon's Dogma 2

Crucial Pro Overclocking 32GB DDR5 6000MHz £122.99 RRP: 141.99 Crucial Pro Kit DDR5-5600 32GB:£104.99 64GB:£177.48 Crucial Pro Kits DDR5 – 6000 48GB:£151.98 Crucial Pro Kits DDR4 – 3200 64GB:£119.99

