Get Dragon's Dogma 2 free when you buy one of these Crucial products from Ebuyer

You'll need to be quick as game codes are in limited supply.

Corinna Burton
Crucial and Ebuyer are treating customers to a free Dragon’s Dogma 2 code on Gamesplanet, when you buy a selected Crucial memory or storage product. The offer apparently runs until 31st March but Crucial have advised that there are a limited supply of codes, which basically means once they're gone, they're gone.

Dragon's Dogma 2, which was released today, was awarded a shining five star rating from Eurogamer. They said it is 'a huge improvement over the original, and a captivating journey from beginning to end'.

Eligible Crucial storage products with free download code for Dragon's Dogma 2

Crucial P3 Plus

2TB: £112.98 from Ebuyer

4TB: £227.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial T705 with Heatsink

2TB: £369.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial T700 with Heatsink

1TB: £177.99 from Ebuyer (Was £189.71)

2TB: £318.99 from Ebuyer (was £350.46)

4TB: £569.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial T700 with no Heatsink

1TB: £169.98 from Ebuyer (Was £189.71)

2TB: £316.98 from Ebuyer

4TB: £559.98 from Ebuyer

Crucial T500 with Heatsink

1TB: £98.99 from Ebuyer

2TB: £155.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial T500 with no Heatsink

2TB: £151.98 from Ebuyer

Crucial X10 Pro

1TB: £102.99 from Ebuyer

2TB: £182.99 from Ebuyer

4TB: £296.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial X9 Pro for Mac

2TB: £156.99 from Ebuyer

4TB: £264.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial X9 Pro

2TB: £138.99 from Ebuyer

4TB: £302.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial X9

2TB: £105.99 from Ebuyer

4TB: £296.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial X6

4TB: £195.99 from Ebuyer

Crucial MX500

2TB: £139.98 from Ebuyer

4TB: £259.98 from Ebuyer

Eligible Crucial memory products with free download code for Dragon's Dogma 2

Crucial Pro Overclocking 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

£122.99

RRP: 141.99

Crucial Pro Kit DDR5-5600

32GB:£104.99

64GB:£177.48

Crucial Pro Kits DDR5 – 6000

48GB:£151.98

Crucial Pro Kits DDR4 – 3200

64GB:£119.99

Dragon's Dogma is also available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox, so if you're a console gamer and want to find the cheapest places to buy it, check out our where to buy Dragon's Dogma 2 guide.

