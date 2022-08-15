Get a Lenovo laptop with RTX 3070 Graphics for under £1100

It's been harder to upgrade or build a new PC recently due to graphics cards costing well over their MSRP for the last two years, but that doesn't mean that upgrading your gaming setup is an impossible task.

Gaming laptops can be a great way to get a new gaming PC for less than building your own from scratch, and there are some great discounts on high-end laptops now that GPU prices are going down, which make it even easier to upgrade.

Right now you can get a Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU for under £1100 from LaptopOutlet.

The big £402 discount brings this Legion 5i down to a really attractive price, especially when you consider that RTX 3070 GPUs are only just getting below £500 themselves.

This version of the Legion 5i is the last-gen spec with an 11th-gen Intel CPU vs 12th-gen, and an RTX 3070 vs 3070 Ti. These specs however still deliver a good amount of performance for the money. It's also good to see the inclusion of a 1440p 165Hz display, which is rare at this kind of price.

On top of the i7, 3070, and 165Hz display you also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD so your games and programmes will load nice and fast.

As for connectivity, the Legion 5i has two USB-C ports with thunderbolt support, three USB-A ports, an HDMI cable and an ethernet cable. Most of these ports are at the back of the laptop too so you won't have cables spilling all over your desk if you're using this as a desktop replacement.

For under £1100 this is a great way to get a serious upgrade to your desktop setup, and this price isn't likely to hang around for long. If you want to continue upgrading your gaming station, this Logitech G502 special edition hero mouse is down to just £20 at Argos, the lowest-ever price for this excellent mouse. If you don't want to miss out on more PC and Laptop deals then make sure you follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account, where we're always keeping track of the best deals we find.