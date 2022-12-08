If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Forspoken demo announcement leaked by PlayStation

News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Ahead of an official announcement by the developer, Sony has accidentally leaked the existence of a Forspoken demo.

A tweet from PlayStation Japan, that has since been deleted, was spotted making the rounds earlier today. Its translation reveals that a demo for Forspoken will be announced on 9th December.

Take a moment to explore Athia with Frey and Cuff.

Meanwhile, over on the main PlayStation account, the team has a small reel promoting an 11-minute long Forspoken stream that promises to show off new gameplay.

This is scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm UK time (10am Pacific). Presumably, the demo will be officially announced here.

It is not clear when the demo may become available for those eager to dip their toes into the magical land of Athia with protagonist Frey and her companion Cuff (who is, indeed, a cuff).

However, given the game itself is due to release next month, it seems fair to assume it will be sooner rather than later.

Eurogamer's Martin had a preview for Forspoken earlier this year. Here, he said the game held "promise", but his one concern was that for "all the depth the magical parkour offers in tandem with the breadth of compat options, it's lacking somewhat when it comes to impact."

On its release, Forspoken will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. We will keep you posted with any future updates.

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

