Football Manager 2024 release date set for November

Sega has announced a release date for Football Manager 2024, which will debut on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and on smartphones from 6th November.

This is the 20th game in the Football Manager series, and the first to launch in Japan. Once again, it will be available at launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Xbox Game Pass.

On smartphones, Football Manager 2024 Mobile will be available via Netflix. Previously, FM23 Touch was part of Apple Arcade.

FM24's announcement video.

"Having been part of the Sega family for two decades, the whole team are thrilled to be releasing in Japan and including Japanese language for the first time," Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson said.

"That debut, plus the fact more than 230 million people around the world will now have access to our already popular Mobile series through their Netflix memberships, means we're tremendously excited about the potential for our player base to keep growing."

Pre-orders are available now with a 10 percent discount until launch day, and unlock a PC/Mac early access period from "circa two weeks" prior to the game's official launch.

Football Manager 2024 is expected to be the last game in the series before a major revamp due next year, for FM25.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell sat down with Jacobson in June to discuss the future of the annual franchise, and Jacob's "personal disappointment" over last year's entry, despite its huge popularity.