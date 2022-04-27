Final Fantasy creator calls out Square Enix for price of $11.6k FF6 statue"Are you okay Square Enix?"
Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi has called out Square Enix for the price of a new statue that costs just shy of $11.6k (1.48m yen).
The previously announced 1/6 scale figurine was revealed last weekend and is available globally as part of its Masterline series. It features Final Fantasy 6 character Terra riding Magitek armour.
Sakaguchi responded on Twitter saying "Isn't this a bit much? Are you okay Square Enix?", according to several translations shared by Kotaku.
The Masterline series is intended for serious collectors and began with a series of NieR: Automata statues to celebrate that game's 10th anniversary.
Yet, while the Terra statue looks stunning - it's incredibly detailed and features adorable Moogles - when even the series creator baulks at the cost, it might be a little overpriced.
これは、ないな。— 坂口博信 (@auuo) April 24, 2022
FANTASIANのジオラマ制作費用からしてもｗ
ちょっとヤバいのでは？
だいじょうぶスクエニ？ https://t.co/QFtEoHVpl3
The statue has been created with supervision from legendary Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano.
"The sheer existence of it and the presence that it commands is very impressive," he said in a promotional video (see above).
"It's as if a fictional world has become a reality. You'll understand exactly what I'm saying once you see it in person. I hope you have the chance to do so one day."
That seems very unlikely.
It's also not the first piece of pricey Square Enix merch recently revealed.
For the 20th anniversary of Kingdom Hearts, Square Enix is selling hand-crafted glass cups at 77k yen a pop in Japan - that's around $600 each.
Would you drink from it, or be too scared to touch it?
『キングダム ハーツ』20周年記念商品『江戸切子 オールドグラス』を動画でご紹介！— スクウェア・エニックス e-STORE (@SQEX_eSTORE) April 22, 2022
伝統文様をベースにした『キングダム ハーツ』20周年の周年柄を切子加工。側面にモチーフ4箇所、底面に20周年ロゴを贅沢にサンドブラストで仕上げています。#_KH #KH20thhttps://t.co/aqYpLrIQX4 pic.twitter.com/x5tWgq507T
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.