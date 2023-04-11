If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 16's getting a PlayStation State of Play showcase this week

With 20 minutes of new gameplay.

Sony has announced it's airing a new PlayStation State of Play showcase this Thursday, 13th April, this one focusing on Square Enix's upcoming Final Fantasy 16.

Square has, of course, been rapidly ramping up the pre-release promotion of Final Fantasy 16 as its PlayStation 5 launch on 22nd June draws nearer, and this latest State of Play showcase - which airs on Thursday, 13th April, at 10pm BST/11pm CEST/2pm PT - promises over 20 minutes of new gameplay footage.

More specifically, Sony says the stream - viewable via Twitch and YouTube - will shed more light on Final Fantasy 16's "dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers."

Watch on YouTube
Final Fantasy 16 Combat Breakdown.

Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale took a look at a special press build of Final Fantasy 16 back in February and came away impressed, saying it's "shaping up to be one of the best in the series".

"From what I've played Final Fantasy 16 is surely set to deliver," Ed enthused in his preview. "Its intense battles escalate to an outrageous sense of scale; exceptional cinematics weave seamlessly into battle to truly showcase the power of the PlayStation 5; and Yoshida and his team exude confidence in their vision."

